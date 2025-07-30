KAB announces shareholding change, reaffirms strategic focus

KUALA LUMPUR: Kinergy Advancement Bhd (KAB), a leading Malaysian provider of sustainable energy and engineering solutions, has announced the cessation of Kington Tong Kum Loong as a substantial shareholder following his disposal of 25,037,543 ordinary shares via a direct business transaction.

According to a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the change was officially notified on July 30, 2025, marking the end of Tong’s tenure as a prominent investor in the company.

Tong had never held any executive or board position at KAB, with his role strictly limited to that of a passive investor, without influence over management decisions or corporate strategy.

The company clarified that the disposal by a substantial shareholder has no impact on its operations, strategic direction, or governance structure.

KAB remains firmly under the leadership of its executive team, led by executive deputy chairman and group managing director Datuk Lai Keng Onn, who is also the largest individual shareholder and continues to drive the company’s vision and growth in the sustainable energy sector.

Recent share movements have also introduced other significant investors, further diversifying KAB’s shareholder base and reinforcing market confidence.

The company emphasised that such changes reflect the dynamic nature of public markets, where shifts in shareholding are part of regular market activity.

For stakeholders, the announcement reaffirms that KAB’s mission, operational integrity, and commitment to delivering excellence in sustainable energy and engineering solutions remain unchanged.

KAB has established a strong regional presence, with 27 sustainable energy projects across Southeast Asia and a consistent record of earnings growth in recent quarters.

Its core offerings include energy-efficient systems, renewable energy generation—spanning solar, biogas, and hydroelectric—cogeneration solutions, and robust engineering services for both commercial and residential developments.

The company’s transformation, highlighted by its 2023 rebranding and clear carbon reduction targets, has positioned KAB as an industry leader, earning repeated recognition for its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.