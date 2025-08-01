KAB, Northern Solar eye opportunities in renewable energy reforms under 13MP

PETALING JAYA: Renewable energy players Kinergy Advancement Bhd (KAB) and Northern Solar Holdings Bhd have expressed strong support for the government’s commitment to enhance the renewable energy landscape under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Northern Solar managing director SK Lew welcomed the government’s efforts to create a more transparent and competitive electricity market in Malaysia.

He said initiatives such as the Community Renewable Energy Aggregation Mechanism (Cream), Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Programme (Cress), and investment in Battery Energy Storage Systems reflect a clear commitment to strengthening the country’s renewable energy infrastructure.

“Northern Solar is strategically positioned to capitalise on these developments,” Lew told SunBiz.

“We are actively exploring and participating in the Cream and Cress programmes, which are set to broaden market opportunities in the renewable energy sector significantly.”

He added that the focus on integrating battery storage solutions aligns with the company’s strategic direction, enhancing the value of the solar photovoltaic projects delivered to commercial and industrial clients.

“With our strengthened financial capacity post-listing, technical expertise and robust project pipeline, we are confident in our ability to play an active and meaningful role in advancing Malaysia’s energy transition under the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), while delivering long-term sustainable growth and value to our shareholders and stakeholders,” he said.

Unveiling the 13MP on Thursday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted that the green economy is poised for further expansion, supported by the NETR.

Malaysia aims to increase its share of renewable energy from 29% to 35% by 2030. Key initiatives include the development of battery energy storage systems, floating solar-hydro hybrids in Kenyir, and a hydrogen hub in Sarawak.

The government is also exploring the potential of nuclear energy as part of its clean energy mix.

“Malaysia must rise as an Asian economy known not just for growth, but for value creation and sustainability,” said Anwar.

These efforts align with carbon trading strategies, the National Carbon Market Policy, and investments in waste-to-energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, KAB executive deputy chairman and group managing director Datuk Lai Keng Onn said the government’s bold reforms under 13MP – particularly the move towards a transparent electricity market – will better reflect the actual cost of power generation.

He noted that this progressive approach will accelerate renewable energy deployment, strengthen carbon reduction efforts, and widen participation through mechanisms such as Cream.

“As 13MP drives attention towards renewable energy acceleration, including the development of mini hydropower, the recently announced Sabah project sets a positive tone for broader adoption.

“This is in line with KAB’s growth trajectory. We have received approval from the Sustainable Energy Development Authority under the FiT 2.0 programme for two hydropower facilities, which will deliver a combined 8.04MW of clean energy, supported by a 21-year tariff mechanism.

“This mirrors national strategies and signals our readiness to contribute meaningfully,” Lai said.

He added that KAB’s recent milestones – including FiT 2.0 approvals, a major RM646 million EPCC contract for a 120MW gas engine power plant, and a multiproject partnership in Perak – underscore the group’s continued role in shaping Malaysia’s energy landscape.

“As frameworks like 13MP, Cream and the Corporate Green Power Programme take form, KAB remains focused on supporting national sustainability goals through scalable and inclusive energy solutions,” Lai said.