KAB wins SEDA FiT 2.0 nod for two hydropower projects with 21-year fixed tariff

KUALA LUMPUR: Kinergy Advancement Bhd (KAB), through its wholly owned subsidiary KAB Energy Holdings Sdn Bhd, has secured feed-in approvals for two hydropower projects under the Sustainable Energy Development Authority’s (SEDA) Feed-in Tariff (FiT) 2.0 initiative.

This latest milestone adds a combined installed capacity of 8.04 megawatts (MW), comprising two facilities with outputs of 5.2 MW and 2.84 MW, respectively.

Building on the success of its mini-hydropower project in Indonesia, acquired in August 2023 and powered by environmentally friendly run-of-river technology, the group is now expanding its hydropower footprint in Malaysia through these newly approved projects under SEDA’s FiT 2.0 programme.

As these projects progress, KAB’s Sustainable Energy Solutions (SES) segment is poised to benefit from stable, recurring revenue over 21 years, enabled by SEDA’s structured tariff framework.

Under the scheme, the approved tariff rates are fixed at RM0.34/kWh for the first 10 years and RM0.32/kWh for the following 11 years.

The group’s strategic move to initiate its renewable energy (RE) journey with the Indonesian mini-hydropower project is now bearing fruit—fueling tangible growth and strengthening its domestic presence in Malaysia.

KAB executive deputy chairman and group managing director Datuk Lai Keng Onn said the company’s progression from Indonesia to Malaysia reflects the scalability and synergy of its SES segment.

“We continue to unlock the growth potential of our sustainable energy portfolio. The approval of more than 8.0 MW demonstrates a well-aligned regional strategy and reaffirms the group’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy development across Southeast Asia.

“We aim to contribute meaningfully to Malaysia’s energy transition goals by ensuring each initiative delivers impactful, long-term economic growth—while most importantly, enhancing national energy security,” he said in a statement.

SEDA’s FiT 2.0 initiative is designed to promote renewable energy investment, create jobs, and accelerate Malaysia’s shift toward cleaner energy sources.

Its transparent online bidding process has increased industry participation, boosted investor confidence, and supported the development of renewable energy infrastructure nationwide.