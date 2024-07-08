Kawan Renergy secures RM58 million contract

KUALA LUMPUR: Engineering solutions provider, Kawan Renergy Bhd’s (KRB) wholly-owned subsidiary, Kawan Engineering Sdn Bhd has secured a RM58.0 million contract from KAB Energy Holdings Sdn Bhd, the sustainable energy solutions entity of

Kinergy Advancement Bhd (KAB).

The project entails the scope of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) for a 52-megawatt power plant and its associated facilities in Sipitang, Sabah, with an estimated completion by the first quarter of 2026.

KRB managing director Ir Lim Thou Lai said this contract is a testament to the group’s technical prowess and proven ability to deliver high-quality engineering solutions on time.

“We are honoured to be awarded with this project, which underscores our commitment to technical excellence and project execution.

“This project is expected to contribute positively to our financial performance for this financial year ending October 31, 2024 (FY24) and onwards.

“Our diverse project portfolio currently includes industrial process equipment, process plants, and renewable energy and co-generation facilities,“ Lim said.

KRB remains optimistic about its prospects given the sustained demand for its services.

The fresh capital injection from its May 2024 initial public offering (IPO) has been pivotal in accelerating its growth strategies, particularly in the thriving industrial process equipment sector.

This, coupled with the booming demand for renewable energy and co-generation plants, aligns perfectly with Malaysia’s ambitious net-zero emissions target by 2050.

The group’s proven expertise in delivering energy-efficient projects positions it strategically to capitalise on these expanding opportunities.