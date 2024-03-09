Khazanah Nasional reaffirms commitment towards Malaysia’s development

KUALA LUMPUR: Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, is dedicated to the nation’s development, underscoring its strategic role amid an evolving global landscape, said its managing director, Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir.

He stated that resilience, a focus on the “true north” of national development and service to the rakyat are paramount.

“Khazanah’s journey over the past 30 years has not been without its challenges. From the financial crisis and the global financial meltdown to the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, we have navigated through complex terrains. Yet, these experiences have strengthened our resolve to stay committed to our mission,” he said at Khazanah Nasional’s 30th anniversary celebration today.

Amirul Feisal underscored three key lessons integral to Khazanah’s philosophy – remaining true to its core mission, navigating complexity, and valuing collective effort.

“The task of building a nation is inherently complex, with various moving parts and competing interests. We must understand global, regional, and local contexts, and work together across government, the private sector, and civil society,” he said.

Amirul Feisal highlighted that Khazanah’s “whole-of-Malaysia” strategy has been pivotal to its success.

“Our achievements over the past three decades are a testament to the support we have received from ministries, other government institutions, government-linked companies, and private organisations,” he said.

In addition to these strategic partnerships, Khazanah’s plans include expanding its investment portfolio to support Malaysia’s economic resilience and growth.

Amirul Feisal emphasised the importance of adapting to emerging global trends and technological advancements, stating that innovation would be key in driving the nation’s progress. “We are looking ahead, ensuring that Khazanah not only contributes to but leads in sustainable growth and technological development.”

He expressed gratitude to all who have contributed to Khazanah’s journey, stressing the collective nature of its achievements.

“Khazanah is not just an institution; it is the people who have served it. Our mission to develop Malaysia is a never-ending journey, one that we are proud to be a part of. As we look to the future, we hope with confidence that together, we will continue to write the story of Malaysia’s development,” said Amirul Feisal.

Khazanah Nasional’s 30th anniversary celebration was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

About 1,100 individuals were also present, highlighting the extensive network of professionals and alumni that have shaped the institution.

Separately, Anwar pledged support for Malaysian Aviation Group to remain “successful” as its subsidiary, Malaysia Airlines Bhd, faces challenges from supply and manpower shortages.

Anwar did not specify if this would involve injecting more funds, but in a brief press conference, he mentioned that the government would do whatever it takes to “uplift” the airline “through any reasonable means”.