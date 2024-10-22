KK Super Mart wins The Great Asia Outstanding Corporation Award

KUALA LUMPIR: KK Super Mart has once again demonstrated its exceptional success by receiving The Great Asia Outstanding Corporation Award at the The Asia Economic & Entrepreneurship Summit held at Royale Chulan, Kuala Lumpur.

The accolade was presented to KK Super Mart founder and chairman Datuk Seri Dr KK Chai by Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. Also present was Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak.

This recognition underscores KK Super

Mart’s outstanding accomplishments in establishing itself as a leading retail brand, not only in Malaysia but also on the regional and international stage.

In expressing his gratitude and heartfelt appreciation for the meaningful award, Chai said: “It is with great pride and deep gratitude that I accept this recognition – The Great Asia Outstanding Corporation Award. This accolade is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the incredible team at KK Super Mart, without whom I would not have reached this stage.”

He emphasised that this achievement is not a personal accomplishment alone but is the result of the tireless efforts of the entire KK Super Mart team.

He also attributed his success to Malaysia’s unique diversity of ethnicities, cultures, and religions. “Malaysia, with its multicultural society, has been a crucial factor contributing to the success of entrepreneurs like myself. The diversity and unity of Malaysians have opened up vast opportunities for all of us to grow together.”

KK Super Mart, under the leadership of Chai, has achieved numerous significant milestones since its inception. Starting as a small retail outlet, the company has grown into a major retail chain with 900 branches across Malaysia, while steadily expanding its footprint beyond local borders. The honour of receiving this award marks another important milestone in the company’s history.