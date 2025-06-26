KPJ Healthcare expects age-related and NCD cases to contribute 70% to business this year

KUALA LUMPUR: KPJ Healthcare Bhd expects age-related and non-communicable disease (NCD) cases to contribute about 70% of its business volume this year.

Its president and managing director Chin Keat Chyuan said that currently, about 15% of Malaysia’s general population is aged 60 and above.

“Age comes with many associated diseases like NCDs, the three highs that we always talk about, namely high blood sugar, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

“And all these lead to many potential issues, including oncology problems such as cancer, which is a major concern facing Malaysians,” he said in a press conference after KPJ Healthcare’s 32nd annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting, here today.

Chin said these challenges represent opportunities for private healthcare providers to better serve the Malaysian population, including addressing international healthcare risk factors.

“This represents a huge opportunity, and in 2025, KPJ will continue to expand our capacity, both in terms of the number of clinicians we have and the services we offer.”

He said NCDs such as heart and lung diseases, neurological conditions, strokes, cancer and orthopaedic issues provide KPJ Healthcare with opportunities to serve patients using advanced surgical and medical solutions.

Commenting on medical tourism, Chin said KPJ Healthcare is targeting patients from Indonesia.

“I am also targeting the potential 20% of Indonesia’s 270 million population, that is 54 million people, who are currently travelling outside Indonesia, to seek treatment in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

“And according to data from the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, more than 40% of those Indonesian patients are coming to Malaysia, which is contributing significantly to our health tourism industry,” he added.

Chn said this is an immediate business opportunity, especially as the group expands its workforce and increases the number of beds in its hospitals.

“We are (also) optimising all the assets we have, such as magnetic resonance imaging machines, computed tomography scanners, and other technologies we have invested in,” he added.

Also present at the press conference were KPJ Healthcare chairman Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar and chief financial officer Mohd Khairul Izzad Mohammed Shamsudin. – Bernama