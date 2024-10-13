Launch of EV, battery management guideline reflects Malaysia’s commitment to green mobility

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has immense opportunities and significant responsibilities to capitalise on the rise of electric vehicles, fuelled by the global push towards decarbonisation.

Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) secretary-general Datuk Hairil Yahri Yaacob said industry-developed guidelines for EVs prioritise safety and environmental responsibility, helping the country align with global standards in sustainability while protecting communities and the environment.

Launching the EV and Battery Management Guideline (EVBM Guideline) during the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia 2024 (IGEM 2024) on Friday, Hairil said the framework reflects Malaysia’s commitment to advancing green technology and sustainable practices.

He said that with contributions from industry representatives, regulatory bodies and government agencies, the comprehensive framework covers the entire lifecycle of EV batteries – from acquisition, usage, and maintenance to final disposal and recycling.

“The EVBM Guideline represents a cornerstone of our collective efforts to create a robust, safe and sustainable framework for EV and battery management. This is not just a set of rules but a blueprint for industry-led self-regulation, fostering a culture of responsibility, safety and environmental stewardship.

“By outlining best practices for the handling and transportation, particularly EV lithium batteries, we ensure the prevention of fire and explosion hazards. This approach also minimises environmental impact,” Hairil told delegates at the EVBM Guideline’s launch.

He recalled that the idea of having a guideline for managing EVs and batteries was mooted during the Miti Dialogue last year, reflecting the ministry’s focus on addressing the EV industry’s issues and concerns.

The idea of for a guideline was presented to the National EV Steering Committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. The committee recognised the urgent need to address the risks associated with lithium-ion battery handling.

Following the decision, Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, in a strategic partnership with Miti, Malaysia Productivity Corporation and Malaysian Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute, volunteered to develop the guideline under the principle of self-regulation.

“The guideline aims to ensure public safety, environmental protection and the sustainability of Malaysia’s EV ecosystem. By prioritising safe handling, transportation and disposal of EV batteries, we are not only protecting the environment but also boosting productivity by creating a more efficient and sustainable framework for all stakeholders,” Hairil said.

The initiative is a result of collaborative efforts across the entire industry, he said, adding that it is a self-regulation approach led by the industry, where active business initiatives take centre stage.

“What is crucial here is that we have incorporated valuable input and feedback from businesses, consumers, and regulators. This ensures that the guidelines are comprehensive, effective, and reflective of the needs and concerns of all stakeholders involved.”

Hairil said the EVBM Guideline is designed to evolve with the industry. Miti, he added, looks forward to continuous collaboration with the private sector to ensure Malaysia remains a sustainable mobility leader.