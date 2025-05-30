Launch of premium yachting activities enhances Desaru Coast’s appeal

PETALING JAYA: Desaru Coast’s introduction of premium yachting experiences marks a strategic enhancement to its luxury tourism portfolio – an initiative welcomed by Minor International, a global leader in hospitality and real estate.

Following a landmark agreement between Desaru Coast and ONE°15 Marina, a premier luxury waterfront marina based in Singapore, Malaysia’s leading integrated resort destination is poised for a strategic expansion of its maritime infrastructure and high-end charter services.

As a premier leisure and lifestyle hub, Desaru Coast spans 4,000 acres along the southern coastline of Johor, featuring luxury resorts, championship golf courses, a waterpark, premium residences – including Anantara Desaru Coast Residences – and a ferry terminal connecting it to Singapore.

Through the new partnership, ONE°15 Marina Desaru Coast will manage both wet and dry berths at the Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal, introducing curated sailing activities for visitors and reinforcing Desaru Coast’s appeal to both holidaymakers and investors.

The initiative reflects increasing investor confidence in Desaru Coast. It also highlights the strengthening economic ties between Singapore and Johor, supported by the upcoming Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), where Desaru Coast has been identified as a flagship development area.

With a focus on cutting-edge industries, the zone is expected to create 20,000 skilled jobs within its first five years and facilitate the expansion of 50 projects, driving demand for premium real estate.

Strategically located within Desaru Coast, Minor International’s Anantara Desaru Coast Residences is well positioned to capitalise on the momentum from the JS-SEZ development and the launch of premium yachting experiences, delivering an exceptional lifestyle proposition for discerning homeowners and visitors alike.

“With exclusive access to premium marina facilities and curated sailing experiences, residents and visitors alike can enjoy world-class hospitality, blending refined living with dynamic maritime adventures. This partnership has the potential to attract luxury segment customers, both international and local, to our property,“ Minor International’s chief operating officer of lifestyle and real estate, Micah Tamthai, said in a statement.

The initiative aligns with Desaru Coast’s long-term strategy to enhance tourism infrastructure by leveraging existing assets such as the ferry terminal. Additionally, the partnership is expected to enhance maritime access, further solidifying Desaru Coast’s position as a premier gateway for exclusive seaborne travel and leisure experiences.