Laman Malaysia MADANI promotes sustainable values and national unity

PUTRAJAYA: Laman Malaysia MADANI, a newly launched landscaped area at the Botanical Garden, embodies national identity through design elements reflecting sustainability, well-being, innovation, respect, trust, and compassion.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar emphasised that the garden serves as an educational platform for visitors to grasp MADANI’s principles and aspirations.

He described the site as a tangible representation of an inclusive, sustainable, and unifying national vision.

The garden features a prominent MADANI logo sculpture symbolising trust in the nation’s direction, alongside a unity mural and iconic flowers representing love and togetherness.

Senior officials, including Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, attended the launch alongside the unveiling of the publication ‘Shamsul Azri: 365 Days of Upholding the Trust’.

Shamsul Azri highlighted the garden’s creative and sustainable elements, such as recycled-material benches and solar-powered lighting.

He announced plans to expand the project to 10 public parks in Putrajaya to further embed MADANI values within the community.

The special publication by INTAN documents public service reforms and leadership insights from Shamsul Azri’s tenure.

He noted that leadership involves listening, understanding, and making tough decisions for collective progress.

The upcoming Public Service Premier Address (MAPPA) will gather 3,000 civil servants to align government policies with Malaysia MADANI aspirations.

MAPPA aims to strengthen unity and commitment in advancing public service reforms. – Bernama