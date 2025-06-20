Laura Mercier is official cosmetics brand for Malaysia Airlines cabin crew

SEPANG: Laura Mercier will serve as the official cosmetics brand for Malaysia Airlines’ cabin crew, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) announced at a ceremony to mark the partnership today.

MAB Academy COO Aida Salfaraz Ahmad Fadzil said the collaboration will eventually be extended to other frontline staff, ensuring a consistent and professional appearance at all customer touchpoints.

“This partnership unites two strong brands – Malaysia Airlines and Laura Mercier – to elevate grooming standards and empower our cabin crew.

“When our team feels confident, it reflects in the quality of service they provide to our guests,” Aida said during the launch at the Gold Platinum Lounge in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Malaysia Airlines’ cabin crew will participate in comprehensive training led by Laura Mercier’s global artistry team, focusing not only on makeup application but also on expert techniques, grooming standards and confidence-building.

“This initiative underscores our ongoing commitment to investing in our people and raising the professional image of our cabin crew to meet the expectations of leading international airlines,” Aida said.

As part of the collaboration, Laura Mercier has worked closely with MAG to create two “signature” looks.

“These are designed to accentuate the natural poise and elegance of the airline’s cabin crew, while remaining practical for long-haul flights and diverse service environments.

The looks are crafted using products from Laura Mercier’s Caviar collection.

Laura Mercier brand manager (Malaysia) Shervyn Kwong emphasised the company’s philosophy of enhancing natural beauty with effortless elegance.

“Partnering with Malaysia Airlines enables us to develop signature looks that celebrate the grace and confidence of their cabin crew. Our Caviar collection, known for its long-wearing and high-performance formulas, ensures these looks remain flawless from take-off to landing,” she said.

Aida said the partnership follows Malaysia Airlines’ recent progress at the 2025 Skytrax Awards, where the airline climbed from 10th place in 2024 to 8th in 2025 for the World’s Best Airline Cabin Crew.

“This achievement reflects the dedication and excellence of the airline’s frontline teams.”

As a member of the oneworld alliance, Malaysia Airlines connects passengers to 69 destinations across Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe, with access to over 900 destinations in 170 territories worldwide.

“Our cabin crew are more than just airline representatives – they embody warmth, hospitality and cultural grace on the global stage,” Aida noted.

Through this partnership, MAG is equipping its cabin crew to present their best selves – polished, poised and proud – delivering consistent, confident, and elegant service at 30,000 feet, she said.

“By investing in continuous training and strategic collaborations such as this, MAG reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent and delivering an elevated experience across the group,” Aida said.