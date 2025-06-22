JOHOR BAHRU: Firefighting operations in Division 1, following a fire involving a lorry and an engine oil storage facility on Jalan Cenderai 27, Taman Kota Puteri, Masai, were completed at 4 am today.

Johor Zone 1 chief, Senior Fire Superintendent I Zaipulbahri Mat Rusok said that firefighting efforts in Division 2 were still ongoing due to challenges posed by numerous large oil drums obstructing access, making it difficult for firefighters to reach the source of the fire.

“The operation involves the use of three 700-foot water hoses, three water jets, fire hydrants, and machinery pumps,” he said in a statement today.

He added that firefighting operations are continuing today.

Meanwhile, he said the Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) team, which was deployed to the scene at around 11.40 last night, detected a small amount of sulphur in the air.

However, he said the readings were not high, based on monitoring conducted using a Gasmet FTIR (Fourier Transform Infrared) detector and material samples collected at the scene.

“The use of personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks or respirators, remains necessary for all personnel on duty,” he added.

He also noted that the test results of the collected samples are still being analysed.

Yesterday, Deputy chief of Zone I Senior Fire Superintendent Il Rosfarawadi Ismani Ismail reportedly said that five premises were destroyed in the incident, which affected an area of approximately 1,000 square metres and involved the destruction of 15 vehicles.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre received an emergency call regarding the incident at 12.54 pm, and a total of 34 personnel, along with assets from several fire stations, including volunteer teams, were deployed to the scene.