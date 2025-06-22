A Malaysian woman recently shared her family’s harrowing situation in Iran following the escalating attacks between Israel and Iran.

In a video posted on her TikTok account @Azreen_lifejourney, she explained that her husband is an Iranian citizen and his entire family is currently in the country amid the mounting tensions.

According to her, on the sixth day since Israel’s first attack on Iran, she admitted having access to the latest information through Farsi-language Iranian media, which she said provides a different perspective from Western media coverage.

The most concerning development has been communication disruptions, with internet lines and direct calls from overseas to Iran being blocked. She believes this action was taken by the Iranian government itself to prevent hacking risks from external parties, including Israel. However, Iranians can still communicate among themselves and make calls overseas.

The woman also expressed concern when her husband stated his intention to return to Iran if contact with his family is completely severed or if called upon to defend his homeland. She revealed that her husband has already written a will in preparation for any possibility.

At the end of the video, she urged Malaysians to continue supporting and praying for the safety of Iranians, and called on the international community to pay attention to this increasingly critical situation. She added that this situation also greatly affects Malaysians who have family ties with Iranians.

Looking at the comments section, various reactions were shown to the post, with most offering words of encouragement to the woman.

