LGMS to acquire 27% stake in Antarex for RM22.68m

KUALA LUMPUR: Cybersecurity services provider LGMS Bhd has proposed to acquire a 27% stake in Antares Holdings Sdn Bhd (AHSB) for RM22.68 million.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing, LGMS said the stake acquisition in information technology company Antarex is a strategic investment, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between LGMS and AHSB, aimed at advancing cybersecurity capabilities and capturing new growth opportunities across Southeast Asia.

Headquartered in Singapore, Antarex was part of the inaugural cohort of the CyberBoost Catalyse Programme, an initiative by the CyberSG TIG Collaboration Centre, powered by Plexal, supported by Singapore’s Cyber Security Agency and the National University of Singapore.

LGMS said the acquisition also reflected a significant step forward in realising both companies’ shared vision of delivering integrated, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions across the region, as it followed on the heels of both companies having inked a memorandum of understanding to this effect earlier this year.

LGMS chairman Fong Choong Fook said that the investment marks a key milestone in LGMS’ regional growth strategy.

“Together, our combined platforms are set to deliver real-time threat detection, automated incident response and compliance-ready solutions tailored for enterprise and infrastructure-critical environments.

“This partnership enables us to offer end-to-end protection across a broader segment of the market -- from infrastructure operators to regional enterprises -- and fast-track our presence in high-growth ASEAN markets,” he added.

Antarex CEO Tan Pek Loon said the alignment of technical capabilities promises to drive innovation further for both companies.

“This equity partnership supercharges our ability to jointly innovate, co-develop new solutions and deliver even greater protection to our customers across Southeast Asia,” he said.

Tan added that the CyberBoost Catalyse programme equipped the most innovative and ambitious cyber companies from around the world with the knowledge and connections required to fast-track their growth plans.

-- BERNAMA