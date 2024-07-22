Liberty wins recognition for ‘Digital Transformation Initiative of the Year’

PETALING JAYA: Liberty General Insurance Bhd, a player in Malaysia’s insurance sector, received an accolade for the Digital Transformation Initiative of the Year at the recent Insurance Asia Awards 2024.

Thie award underscores Liberty’s role in redefining traditional boundaries through innovative solutions, particularly through its innovative “One Up Suite”, ensuring seamless and efficient customer interactions.

Following a strategic merger in 2023, Liberty enhanced its market presence, cementing its position in the industry.

“This award is a testament to our continuous efforts to integrate cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional service and solutions. With over 110 years of local and international expertise in the industry, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting our customers and people so they feel secure to embrace the challenges of today, whilst confidently pursuing tomorrow,” said CEO Puneet Pasricha (Pasha).

A pivotal element of Liberty’s digital strategy is One Up Suite, which stands at the forefront of technological advancement within the insurance sector. The advanced digital platform, designed with a mobile-first approach, simplifies the insurance process for both agents and customers. It offers comprehensive functionalities for issuing and managing motor, travel, and personal accident policies.

Beyond basic management, the suite empowers agents with sophisticated tools for real-time tracking of policy renewals, proactive follow-up actions, and a robust sales dashboard that significantly enhances the efficiency of the sales and post-sales processes.

The innovative features of One Up Suite are instrumental in transforming traditional insurance service delivery, ensuring that every customer interaction is seamless, personalised, and highly responsive. This directly enhances customer engagement and satisfaction, aligning perfectly with Liberty’s commitment to delivering superior customer service through digital excellence.

“Embracing a digital-first approach not only prepares us for future challenges but also solidifies our role as a committed protector and partner to millions across Malaysia, ensuring their financial security and well-being through advanced technological solutions,“ Pasha said.

The Insurance Asia Awards 2024 is a prestigious event celebrating insurance companies that have pushed the limits of innovation, significantly impacting customers and the sector. Liberty’s accolade at the awards reaffirms its pivotal role in the industry and its ongoing dedication to digital transformation.