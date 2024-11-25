Life Eternity Group raises RM40m to establish Selangor's first six-star memorial hall

KUALA LUMPUR: Life Eternity Group Bhd (LEG) plans to raise RM40 million for the development of Malaysia’s first six-star Life Eternity Memorial Hall.

This landmark project is set to revolutionise bereavement services in Malaysia, providing a modern and dignified experience for grieving families.

Founder and chairman Melvin Loh Kok Man said this RM40 million initiative represents more than just a building project.

“It is a step toward setting new standards in bereavement services.

“With Selangor’s high population density, particularly within the Chinese community, there is a pressing need for a facility that combines tradition, modernity, and comfort, he said.

Strategically located on a 1.5-acre site owned by LEG, the memorial hall will be situated west of Klang and east of Petaling Jaya, making it easily accessible to Selangor’s growing population.

Designed to meet the needs of Malaysia’s increasingly open-minded market, the hall will cater especially to the state’s significant Chinese community.

Since its establishment in 2017, LEG has been at the forefront of the bereavement industry, offering innovative pre-planning solutions through its flagship Life Eternity Card (LEC).

With approximately 2,500 active subscribers and growing, LEG has already gained recognition for its high-quality services.

Backed by a nationwide network of 80 agents, LEG’s subscriber base spans across Malaysia.

The addition of the six-star memorial hall will further solidify its position as the industry leader.

The new Life Eternity Memorial Hall is designed to provide a serene and luxurious environment that supports grieving families.

The facility will feature elegant interiors, cutting-edge amenities, and flexible spaces to honour loved ones according to their wishes and traditions.

“The memorial hall will not only provide a perfect final journey for the departed but also offer a welcoming and comfortable environment for families to host guests,“ Loh said.

The RM40 million raised will be allocated entirely to the project’s design, construction, and operations, ensuring the facility meets world-class standards.

As LEG approaches its 10th anniversary in 2026, this initiative highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in bereavement services.

“This milestone reflects our unwavering mission to revolutionise and digitalise the bereavement industry in Malaysia.

“We are deeply honoured by the trust our subscribers have placed in us and remain committed to delivering unparalleled service and innovation,“ Loh said.

The six-star Life Eternity Memorial Hall is not just a facility—it represents a new benchmark for the bereavement industry in Malaysia and Asia, setting the stage for a future where dignity and modernity meet.