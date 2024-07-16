Lion Group signs MoU with Samsung SDS to implement innovative logistics optimisation system

KUALA LUMPUR: Lion Group and Samsung SDS today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance their collaboration through the implementation of an innovative logistics optimisation system.

Lion Director, Serena Cheng signed on behalf of Lion Group which is a diversified business group, while Samsung SDS, a global leader in IT logistic solutions, was represented by its vice president, Kim Dong Kyun.

Under the MoU, Samsung SDS will support Lion Group in the adoption and operation of advanced logistics systems at its steel mill, to foster logistics optimisation and cost reduction for its steel operations.

Lion Group representative said, “We look forward to advancing the logistics systems from our steel operations to the entire Group’s logistics, and anticipate increasing efficiency in logistics management and securing strategic advantages through cost savings.”

A spokesman from Samsung SDS stated, “Our collaboration with Lion Group to implement cutting-edge logistics optimisation systems at the Group’s steel mill holds significant strategic value. Through this, we aim to enhance our global competitiveness and achieve sustainable growth.”

Both organisations intend to leverage their operational and technological expertise and experience through this MoU to strengthen collaboration in the global logistics market.