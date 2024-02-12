Local institutions net buyers of Malaysian equities for fourth consecutive week

KUALA LUMPUR: Local institutions were net buyers of Malaysian equities for the fourth consecutive week, with RM207.7 million for the five trading days to Nov 29.

However, this was lower than the RM250.6 million recorded in the week prior.

In its fund flow report, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF) noted that local institutions net sold RM1.4 million on Tuesday but were net buyers for the rest of the week.

Local retail investors were net buyers last week at RM52.1 million and only net sold RM26.8 million on Wednesday but were net buyers for the remainder of the week.

However, foreign investors continued to sell equities on Bursa Malaysia for the fourth consecutive week with an outflow of RM259.8 million. MIDF said foreign investors net sold every day last week and had been net selling for seven straight trading days.

The heaviest net outflow was RM104.4 million on Monday, followed by RM67.6 million on Thursday, while Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday saw net outflows of RM17.2 million, RM46.6 million and RM24.1 million, respectively.

The top three sectors that recorded net foreign inflows were plantation (RM72.9 million), healthcare (RM64 million) and property (RM29 million), while the top three sectors that registered net foreign outflows were transport and logistics (RM120.2 million), utilities (RM98.5 million) and consumer products and services (RM79.2 million).

MIDF said the average daily trading volume showed declines across all investor classes. Foreign investors registered declines of 8.8% while local institutional investors and local retail investors saw declines of 3.1 and 3.3%, respectively. – Bernama