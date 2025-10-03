Local institutions support Bursa Malaysia for 20th consecutive week

KUALA LUMPUR: Local institutions continued to support Bursa Malaysia for the 20th consecutive week with RM617.3 million net inflow into domestic equities, compared with RM817.4 million in the previous week.

In its Fund Flow Report for the week ended March 7, 2025, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd said local retail investors continued their net buying streak for the fourth consecutive week, recording a net inflow of RM264.2 million, a slight decrease from RM447.9 million in the previous week.

“The average daily trading volume (ADTV) saw declines across the board except for local institutions,” it said.

Foreign investors and local retail experienced a decline of 35.6% and 3% respectively, while local institutions saw an increase of 1.2%.

MIDF Amanah said foreign investors extended their net selling streak on Bursa Malaysia for the 20th consecutive week, recording a net outflow of RM881.5 million, compared with RM1.27 billion the previous week. “Foreign investors’ selling pressure persisted throughout the week, with Friday seeing the heaviest outflow at RM646.2 million,” it noted.

“Foreign investors were net sellers on every trading day, with Friday witnessing the heaviest outflow at RM310 million, while on the other days, the outflows ranged between RM68.1 million and RM189.4 million,” it added.

The top three sectors that recorded net foreign inflows were technology (RM40 million), telecommunications and media (RM26.2 million) and plantation (RM10.1 million), it said.

Meanwhile, the top three sectors that recorded the highest net foreign outflows were financial services (RM407 million), consumer products and services (RM215.1 million) and utilities (RM167.1 million).

Across Asian equities, foreign investors continued to net sell for a second consecutive week, with a total net outflow of US$8.17 billion last week. The only country that recorded net foreign inflows was the Philippines, while other regional markets continued to experience outflows. – Bernama