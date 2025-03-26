MAHB in talks with 3 Australian airlines for direct flights to Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is actively engaging with three Australian airlines namely Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia, to establish direct flights to Malaysia.

MAHB senior general manager for strategy Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin said, these discussions have been ongoing for several years.

“It’s still early days, but they depend a lot on aircraft delivery. When they have the right aircraft and business case, they will take it to the next level. We’re always pursuing them,” he said at the Routes Asia 2025 in Perth, Australia.

While Malaysia is a popular destination for Australian travellers, Megat Ardian said multiple factors are considered before launching new routes.

He noted that airlines always look at yields, market share and demand.

“Sometimes they notice a downward pressure on yields if they fly to Malaysia. This is based on their business case. Besides, they do have a lot of demand traditionally in Bali or Bangkok,” he said.

Megat Ardian highlighted Malaysia’s diverse attractions beyond Kuala Lumpur, which could appeal to Australian travellers.

“Yes, Kuala Lumpur is a hub, but to the Australians, when they want to come to our part of the world, they target beach and eco-tourism.

“So places like Langkawi and Penang are well known for their food and culture, while Kota Kinabalu is an emerging destination we want them to explore,” he said.

He said MAHB is presenting market data and projections to highlight Malaysia’s potential as a key tourism hub.

“We are not only promoting KLIA but also other airports in Malaysia. By showcasing new destinations, we aim to position Malaysia as a strong alternative to traditional hotspots like Phuket, Bali and Bangkok,” he said.

Malaysia Airports manages 39 airports across Malaysia, comprising five international airports, 17 domestic airports, and 17 STOLports (Short Take-Off and Landing airports), alongside Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Türkiye. – Bernama