Finex Adopts AI-Based Trading with NexAI, New Feature

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 May 2025 - Finex, an Indonesian broker with over a decade of success, is implementing AI techniques in trading – NexAI is now available to all Finex traders within the Finex Trading app.

The pros of AI-assisted trading

Finex upgrades a trader’s toolkit with a new feature: NexAI, which is designed to help traders optimize the trading process and reduce the stress of everyday routines. By automating tasks such as chart analysis and strategy generation, NexAI will assist seasoned traders in saving time, improving productivity, and enhancing trade execution. Beginners will benefit from AI-driven insights, allowing them to compensate for their lack of knowledge and more easily navigate the complexities of trading.

NexAI addresses traders’ concerns, including staying current with the market, chart accuracy, strategy relevance, and making timely decisions. With the new feature, Finexers receive a valuable tool that offers machine-precision analysis and immediate strategies.

The stress, uncertainty, and grind of daily trading will recede as NexAI will handle all the heavy lifting, allowing traders to enjoy the pros of AI-assisted trading.

According to the Finex representative, the AI Assistant will positively impact trading with Finex, as users can “increase personal productivity, reduce stress, and avoid burnout.” NexAI “has the strong potential to help traders reimagine the way they perceive trading and evolve professionally with the help of the modern-day technological marvel.”

No such thing as too much help

To promote the new feature, Finex released a video explaining the functionality of NexAI and conveying the idea of assistance. As a caring and supportive broker, Finex introduces NexAI as another tool in the palette designed to make trading easier, faster, and more productive.

Disclaimer:

This material does not constitute a call to trade, AI-generated analysis is not financial advice. Derivative transactions involve high risks and high returns. Always conduct your own research before trading.

https://finex.co.id/

https://www.facebook.com/finexbroker

https://www.instagram.com/finex_forex

About Finex

Finex is a regulated Forex broker based in Jakarta, Indonesia. Finex provides competitive conditions for trading Forex currencies, commodities, and indices. Established in 2012, Finex is supervised by BAPPEBTI (Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency), an Indonesian regulator, which ensures the protection of traders’ funds by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.