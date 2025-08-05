KUALA LUMPUR: Police may record statements from Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh’s three children as well as several other individuals in Singapore to assist investigations into her abduction in Putrajaya on April 9.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said they may also call Ling’s husband for a second statement if necessary.

“So far, statements have been recorded from 16 individuals to assist with the investigation,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Rusdi said statements from witnesses in Singapore may be recorded either in Johor or at the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore.

“We can ask them to come to Kuala Lumpur or Johor Bahru. Alternatively, we may record statements at the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore. However, this depends on the needs of the investigation,“ he said.

According to Rusdi, police will also examine the divorce proceedings between the victim and her husband as part of their probe.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation and will look into the circumstances surrounding their divorce,“ he said.

Ling was scheduled to provide a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) between 1.30 pm and 2.10 pm on April 9.

The MACC confirmed in a statement that Ling had been summoned to its headquarters on that date, but she did not show up as scheduled.

Ling’s lawyer also lodged a police report about her disappearance on the same day.

