Malakoff signs 30-year solar power supply deal in Sarawak

PETALING JAYA: Malakoff Corporation Bhd has taken another major step in expanding its renewable energy (RE) portfolio with the signing of a long-term agreement to deliver clean power in Sarawak.

Its 70%-owned subsidiary, Malakoff Evergreen Sdn Bhd, has entered into a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Sarawak Energy, through its operations arm Syarikat Sesco Bhd, marking an important milestone in Malaysia’s transition to a low-carbon future.

Under the agreement, Malakoff Evergreen will develop and operate a 100MW solar photovoltaic facility in Bintulu, Sarawak.

Once completed, the plant will strengthen Sarawak’s RE supply while supporting Malaysia’s broader ambition to accelerate its energy transition and ensure long-term energy security.

These initiatives are aligned with Sarawak’s Energy Transition Policy and its target of achieving 10GW of generation capacity by 2030, with renewables forming a major share of the energy mix, positioning the state as the “Battery of Asean”.

Malakoff Evergreen is a special-purpose company formed by Tuah Utama Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malakoff, which holds 70% equity, and EE Solar Sdn Bhd which holds the remaining 30%.

The facility is scheduled to begin operations by May 1, 2028.

Over the 30-year term of the PPA, the net energy produced will be delivered to Sesco, ensuring a steady contribution of renewable power to the grid.

Malakoff group CEO Syahrunizam Samsudin said the signing marks another important step in Malakoff’s RE journey.

He added: “2025 has already been a meaningful year for us. With the recent award of the 470MW LSS5+ solar project and the planned 100MW facility in Bintulu, our RE capacity now stands at 768MW.

“This expansion marks a major step forward in our portfolio and a tangible contribution to Malaysia’s clean energy transition – equivalent to avoiding 11.1 million tCO2e annually, or the same as a carbon sequestration of 18.3 million mature trees.

“Beyond expanding capacity, it reflects our alignment with the nation’s long-term transition goals and reinforces energy security for the future,” Syahrunizam said.