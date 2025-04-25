Malaysia Airlines, Melbourne Airport sign MoU to enhance connectivity

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Melbourne Airport have formalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the carrier’s strategic expansion into Victoria, representing a key milestone in enhancing air connectivity and ties between Malaysia and Australia.

The collaboration signifies the commencement of an enhanced strategic partnership aimed at expanding Malaysia Airlines’ network and strengthening its position as a pivotal transit hub in Kuala Lumpur for travellers from Victoria to Malaysia and other international destinations.

As part of its expansion strategy, Malaysia Airlines will introduce a third daily service to Melbourne starting October, increasing its total frequency to 21 weekly flights from 14 currently.

This enhanced connectivity underscores the airline’s commitment to the Australian market and solidifies its position as the preferred carrier between Malaysia and Victoria.

Malaysia Aviation Group chief commercial officer of airlines Dersenish Aresandiran said this collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for Malaysia Airlines as the carrier expands its network with the introduction of a third daily service to Melbourne.

“Through our partnership with Melbourne Airport, we aim to enhance connectivity, drive demand, and reinforce our position as the gateway to Asia and beyond. This initiative will strengthen ties between Malaysia and Australia, supporting cultural, business, and tourism exchanges, and creating new opportunities for both regions,” he said in a statement.

To support this growth, Malaysia Airlines will progressively deploy its brand-new A330neo aircraft on the Kuala Lumpur–Melbourne route, aiming to operate all 21 weekly flights using the new fleet by the end of the year. Travellers can look forward to greater flexibility and improved connections via Kuala Lumpur to key destinations across Southeast Asia, India, and Europe.

Melbourne Airport CEO Lorie Argus said the increase in Malaysia Airlines services would be welcomed by travellers and exporters.

“Malaysia Airlines has been serving Victoria for decades, and this capacity increase underscores the airline’s ongoing commitment to our city and state. It speaks to the importance of the Victorian market that Malaysia Airlines plans Malaysia Airlines plans to use its newest aircraft, featuring the latest onboard product, for its enhanced Melbourne services.”

The MoU also sets the stage for joint promotional campaigns aimed at increasing travel demand and boosting passenger numbers between Malaysia and Victoria. Through targeted marketing efforts, both parties aim to raise awareness, drive revenue, and further strengthen the partnership.

The collaboration is aligned with Malaysia Airlines’ strategy to expand its international presence and deliver a seamless, premium travel experience, promoting tourism, business, and cultural exchange between Malaysia and Australia.