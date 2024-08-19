Malaysia Airports: July passenger movements hit new monthly high post-pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (Malaysia Airports) recorded 12.4 million passenger movements in July, marking a 7.3% increase from the previous month and setting a new monthly high post-pandemic.

In a statement, the group said the growth was largely driven by local airports, which recorded 8.5 million passenger movements, comprising 4.5 million international passengers and 4 million domestic passengers, representing an 8% rise month-on-month (m-o-m) compared to June.

International passenger movements increased by 11% m-o-m while domestic movements grew by 5% m-o-m.

“Key markets such as Indonesia, China and Singapore continued to dominate in July. The addition of Qingdao Airlines and increased frequencies by airlines to and from China and Indonesia contributed to a total seat capacity recovery of 85.8%,” said the group.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports' Turkish asset, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, recorded 3.9 million passenger movements in July 2024, marking a 6% increase from the previous month.

“The summer holiday season, along with the introduction of new routes and additional flight frequencies, contributed to a new annual high in international passenger movements, which reached nearly 2 million – a 9% increase over June. Domestic passenger movements grew to 1.9 million, up 3% m-o-m,“ it added. – Bernama