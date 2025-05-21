Malaysia Aviation Group achieves anti-bribery management system certification

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has officially become the first airline group in Malaysia to achieve the ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) certification, reinforcing its strong commitment to zero tolerance for bribery, fraud and corruption within the organisation.

This milestone marks the fulfilment of a key governance commitment under MAG’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda.

MAG managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said, “An effective anti-bribery system must be driven from the top. This certification is not just a formality, it is a firm declaration of our zero-tolerance stance against bribery, fraud and corruption. ISO 37001 reinforces the controls we have built into every part of our operations, from procurement and policymaking to how we engage with partners be it in Malaysia or our international offices. This certification clearly signals our commitment to conducting business with the highest standards of integrity and our accountability in addressing any instances of non-compliance promptly.

“Trust and governance are not optional – they are the foundation of a sustainable aviation business, and this milestone reaffirms our leadership in that space.”

The certification process was supported by MAG’s board of directors and group executive committee, and included a detailed corruption risk assessment, the formation of a dedicated working group committee, and the development of the ABMS framework. This was complemented by 16 training sessions, workshops, and awareness campaigns rolled out across key business functions to embed the principles of integrity throughout the organisation.

The certification currently applies to group-level functions involving governance, risk, compliance, sustainability and leadership, with controls in place to manage bribery risks across high-impact areas such as procurement, vendor engagement, and third-party interactions.