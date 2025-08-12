Malaysia CPO exports crucial to maintain global market share

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s crude palm oil (CPO) exports remain vital to sustaining the country’s competitive edge in global markets, particularly against Indonesia.

The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (KPK) emphasised that maintaining exports to key markets like India, Kenya, and the Netherlands is strategically important.

“Exports to these markets not only contribute to national revenue but are also strategically significant,” the ministry stated in a parliamentary reply.

Processed palm oil (PPO) and palm-based products dominate Malaysia’s export volumes compared to CPO.

Official data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia revealed total palm oil exports in 2024 reached 15.39 million metric tonnes.

CPO exports accounted for 3.69 million metric tonnes, valued at RM15.09 billion, while processed palm oil exports stood at 11.69 million metric tonnes, worth RM50.73 billion.

Only 24 per cent of Malaysia’s palm oil exports were in CPO form, reflecting a shift towards higher-value downstream products.

Palm-based product exports surged to 14.80 million metric tonnes, valued at RM53.44 billion, up from 11.98 million metric tonnes (RM46.3 billion) in 2023.

KPK noted this growth aligns with efforts to reduce dependency on CPO exports and boost value-added production. - Bernama