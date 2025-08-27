Malaysia e-commerce revenue hits RM625 billion in first half of 2025

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s e-commerce sector achieved RM625 billion in revenue during the first half of 2025, representing a RM13.5 billion increase compared to the same period last year.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) confirmed these figures based on data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

KPDN Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohd Sayuthi Bakar revealed that the projected total e-commerce revenue for 2024 would reach RM1.23 trillion.

He stated that the ministry remains dedicated to establishing a balanced ecosystem that ensures both consumer protection and sustainable business growth.

“E-commerce platforms have made significant contributions to the national economy and raised living standards,“ he said during his address at the Shopee Brands Summit 2025.

Mohd Sayuthi emphasised that these platforms provide Malaysians from all backgrounds with opportunities to generate income and participate in the economy.

He highlighted strategic partnerships between KPDN and e-commerce platforms, specifically mentioning a RM2 million allocation to Shopee’s ‘Buy Malaysian Goods’ campaign in 2019.

This government initiative helped local sellers generate RM70 million in sales by expanding their market reach.

Mohd Sayuthi urged consumers to support local brands amid current tariff challenges facing the market. – Bernama