Malaysia Guangdong Chamber of Commerce expects trade deals worth RM60m at expo

KUALA LUMPUR: The inaugural 2024 Malaysia E-Commerce Product Selection Expo is expected to generate RM60 million in trade transactions, especially in emerging industries such as renewable energy and e-commerce.

The expo will highlight advanced technologies in China’s electronics sector, with a focus on how new energy solutions are accelerating the green transition. This includes innovations in solar photovoltaics, energy storage, charging piles, lighting and domestic appliances.

Malaysia Guangdong Chamber of Commerce (MGCC) president Datuk Tang Zhi Nian said the event provides a platform for Malaysia’s businesses to connect with over 200 top-tier Chinese suppliers across key industries such as electronic and smart home technology.

“For our China partners, Malaysia offers not only a strategic gateway to Southeast Asia, but culture, language, and regional access,” he said at the launch press conference today.

Tang said that the event is also part of the 50th anniversary celebration of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

“China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, with bilateral trade reaching over US$100 billion for the first half of 2024. These numbers reflect the strength of our partnership,” he said.

“Together, we can tap into emerging trends and unlock new opportunities in this fast-growing region,” he added.

JMM Holding founder Ellison Yang said that Malaysia’s strategic location, multilingual capabilities, and cultural diversity make it an ideal gateway for Chinese companies entering the Southeast Asian market. With the production expertise and competitive pricing of Chinese businesses, this collaboration will boost market penetration across Asean.”

The event is jointly organised by MGCC and hosted by JMM Exhibition. It will be held from Nov 29 to Dec 1 at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre. Entry is free of charge for business owners and consumers with organisers expecting more than 15,000 visitors.

The expo will offer a purchasing experience for Malaysian businesses seeking bulk orders, as well as for retail consumers exploring a range of products.