Malaysia launches Asean Energy Business Forum ahead of ministers’ meeting in October

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has officially launched the Asean Energy Business Forum 2025 (AEBF 2025), setting the stage for the region’s most significant clean energy platform ahead of the Asean Ministers on Energy Meeting in October.

The forum will focus on advancing the Enhanced Asean Power Grid and mobilising the massive investment needed for the region’s energy transition.

Organised by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation in collaboration with the Asean Centre for Energy, the three‑day event will take place from Oct 15 to 17 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. It will gather energy ministers, policymakers, investors and technology providers from across Asean and beyond to explore solutions for a sustainable and interconnected energy future.

Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship this year, under the theme “Asean 2025: Inclusivity and Sustainability”, provides a timely platform to accelerate collective action on clean energy and integration.

“Energy is a vital enabler of regional economic integration and inclusive development. The Asean Power Grid is not merely an infrastructure project, it is a symbol of Asean solidarity and a concrete pathway to enable more renewable energy integration, reduce dependency on fossil fuels and create resilient energy systems,” he said in his keynote address.

Fadillah described AEBF as more than a conference, calling it “a marketplace of ideas, a platform for partnership, and a catalyst for innovation” that will showcase technologies and investment opportunities in areas such as grid modernisation, green hydrogen, energy efficiency and carbon markets.

He said the forum is crucial as Asean transitions from the current Asean Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) 2021–2025 into the 2026–2035 phase. “This is a pivotal turning point to intensify efforts in accelerating the clean energy transition, enhancing energy security and expanding access, especially in under‑served communities.”

A key outcome expected in October is the signing of the Enhanced Memorandum of Understanding on the Asean Power Grid, which will formalise cooperation on multilateral electricity trade, standardisation and regulatory harmonisation.

Speaking at a press conference, Fadillah said all Asean countries have indicated support for the initiative.

“The agreement will spell out the roadmap and how we harmonise standards, regulations and the business model for cross‑border energy exchange. Only with one standard can interoperability be achieved.”

He added that the details would be worked out at the senior officials’ level, but stressed the importance of moving from vision to action.

“Without energy, there is no way Asean can achieve what we aspire to be, a prosperous region with shared prosperity that is economically, socially and environmentally sustainable,” he said.

Fadillah noted that AEBF 2025 will draw participation not only from Asean but also from dialogue partners in the West and the East, reflecting global interest in the region’s fast‑growing energy market.

“Where else can you see all ten Asean ministers and major industry players convene in one venue? This forum will showcase technologies, foster business‑to‑business networking and provide insights into the latest innovations driving the shift to cleaner energy,” he said.

Topics expected to be discussed include renewable energy, civilian nuclear power, electric mobility, smart grids and carbon markets.

Malaysia aims for the forum to deliver tangible outcomes aligned with the Asean Community Vision 2045 and Malaysia Madani principles, which prioritise sustainability, inclusivity and shared prosperity.

“We envision a forum that does not just discuss ideas but sparks collaborations, accelerates investment flows and supports real outcomes,” Fadillah said. “Let us power Asean’s future through partnership, bridge our boundaries through innovation and build shared prosperity through sustainability.”