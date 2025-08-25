Kluang Prison seeks next-of-kin for deceased inmate R Vinod Kumar

JOHOR BAHRU: Kluang Prison authorities are urgently seeking the next-of-kin of deceased inmate R Vinod Kumar, aged forty-four, who passed away at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Kluang Hospital last Thursday.

According to a prison statement, the deceased’s last known address was No. 52, Tang Lian Garden, Segamat, Johor.

“His body is currently at the Forensic Medical Unit of Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Kluang Hospital (HEBHK).”

“Verification of the last known address of the next-of-kin at No. 6, Jalan Putra 1/48, Bandar Putra Segamat, Johor also found that it does not belong to the inmate’s family.”

Anyone with information regarding the inmate’s next-of-kin is requested to contact Kluang Prison directly at 07-7875200. – Bernama