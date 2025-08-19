Malaysia’s trade rebounds 3.8 pct to RM265.92b in July 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s trade performance rebounded in July 2025, growing 3.8 per cent year-on-year to RM265.92 billion, the highest monthly value on record.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) reported exports rose 6.8 per cent to RM140.45 billion, the strongest since September 2022.

Imports saw a modest 0.6 per cent increase to RM125.47 billion, maintaining Malaysia’s trade surplus for the 63rd consecutive month at RM14.98 billion.

Electrical and electronics (E&E) products led the export surge, jumping 22.5 per cent to RM63.31 billion compared to July 2024.

Optical and scientific equipment, processed foods, and machinery also contributed significantly, achieving record-high export values.

Exports to major trading partners, including ASEAN, China, the US, Taiwan, and the EU, all posted positive growth, with Taiwan reaching an all-time high.

Free trade agreement partners like Mexico and South Korea saw notable increases, driven by higher E&E product shipments.

From January to July 2025, cumulative trade rose 4.7 per cent to RM1.731 trillion, with exports up 4.3 per cent to RM900.47 billion.

Imports grew 5.1 per cent to RM830.16 billion, resulting in a RM70.32 billion trade surplus.

MITI attributed the strong performance to a cautiously improving global trade outlook, with the WTO revising its 2025 growth forecast to 0.9 per cent.

The US tariff reduction on Malaysian exports from 25 per cent to 19 per cent further supported competitiveness, aligning with ASEAN peers.

MITI emphasised that disciplined trade diplomacy efforts played a key role in sustaining Malaysia’s export momentum.

The ministry remains optimistic about maintaining growth amid evolving global trade conditions. - Bernama