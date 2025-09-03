Malaysia stepping up efforts to expand use of nuclear technology

BANGI: The Malaysian Nuclear Agency is stepping up efforts to expand the use of nuclear technology in energy, medicine, environment and other sectors in line with the National Nuclear Technology Policy 2030 (DTNN 2030).

Its director-general, Dr Muhammad Rawi Mohamed Zin, said the development of nuclear technology is expected to have a significant impact not only in Malaysia but also globally, in line with current energy demands.

“In the energy, medical and environmental sectors, nuclear can make a significant contribution. For example, in Korea this technology is used to produce medical radioisotopes,” he told reporters after launching Malaysia Nuclear Innovation Day (HINM) and the Technology Preview and Showcase 2025 (TPS 2025) here today.

He said Malaysia’s experience during the Covid-19 pandemic showed that the supply of medicines involving nuclear elements was very limited, underscoring the need for stronger efforts in developing the technology.

“Under DTNN, we have outlined plans to strengthen the production of isotopes for medical purposes, with cooperation from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) and other stakeholders in the nuclear field,” he said.

To raise public awareness of the importance and contributions of nuclear science and technology to the nation’s development, he said the agency has carried out various initiatives, including education campaigns.

In his speech, Muhammad Rawi said that up to July this year, a total of 506 products under the Local R&D Goods and Services Utilisation Programme (MySTI) had been approved by Mosti to carry the MySTI logo.

These products include NMR152 padi seeds, NMR152 rice, bioliquiffert and bioliquidfert M100.

“We hope the nuclear-based products and services showcased today will lead to more high-value ‘Made by Malaysia’ outputs and support Malaysia’s aspiration to become an artificial intelligence-driven nation by 2030,” he said.

With the theme Nuklear Untuk Rakyat (Nuclear for the People), he said, HINM and TPS are highly significant as they align with the Malaysia Madani aspiration, which emphasises people’s well-being, sustainability and inclusivity while supporting DTNN 2030.

“Through this theme, we want to ensure nuclear technology truly benefits the people, whether in health, food and agriculture, industrial development, environmental management or youth education,” he said.

Muhammad Rawi said HINM and TPS provide an important platform to support DTNN 2030, strengthen innovation and commercialisation activities, and foster collaboration between government agencies and industry.

The event also saw the exchange of memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the Malaysian Nuclear Agency and Sirim Academy Sdn Bhd, Kemuncak Lanai Sdn Bhd, Rexaco Engineering Sdn Bhd, Beacon Hospital Sdn Bhd and Terraagra Solution Sdn Bhd.

The MoUs cover strategic cooperation in services and training in non-destructive testing; market studies on plant assessment technology services; safety assessment of non-ionising radiation from radio frequency and extremely low frequency electromagnetic fields; and consultancy services for a padi yield prediction model development project under MyHackhaton 2024.

Meanwhile, the agency’s senior director (Commercialisation and Technology Planning Programme) Dr Nor Pa’iza Mohamad Hasan said nuclear technology is an integral component of science, technology and innovation (STI) that plays an important role in many socio-economic sectors.

He said the rapid advancement of nuclear technology, along with its integration with emerging technologies such as nanotechnology, biotechnology and digital technology, has great potential for socio-economic development.

“The organisation of HINM and TPS is in line with DTNN 2030, which sets the nation’s direction in driving the development and application of nuclear technology safely, responsibly and with high impact for the people,” she said. – Bernama