Malaysia to speed up implementation of measures to achieve SDG 2030 goals

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will accelerate the implementation of measures to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (SDG 2030) within the remaining six years, Deputy Economy Minister, Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib said, while calling on all stakeholders to continue collaborating with each other.

“In reality, no government can do this alone. It can only be made possible with a strong cooperation among all stakeholders, supported by all levels of society, including individually you and me,” she said in her opening address at SDG Summit 2024 today.

She urged all quarters to stay focused on the pursuit of a future for the country and take steps to heal the planet.

“There is no alternative but to confront these challenges head on, and it is up to us to act today so that current and future generations can continue the sustainability agenda for years to come.”

Hanifah pointed out that the last SDG summit was organised in Malaysia in 2019, right before Covid-19 became widespread globally.

“Our narrative and journey in SDG were substantially impacted by the pandemic. We have come back with a strong economy sign now, and it is timely for us to check our current status today on the progress towards 2030,” she said.

“This summit is also critical in co-creating the vision of Malaysia that we want in the next five years. We have curated six plenary and 10 parallel sessions with 30 exhibition booths that showcase our progress and actions, and I urge all of you to make full use of the event,” she said.

Hanifah also called on participants to utilise this summit as a platform to contribute insights that will guide Malaysia’s policies in the preparation of the 13th Malaysia Plan that will chart the course of the nation until 2030.

“This is in line with Madani holistic initiatives to realise the whole-of-nation approach,” she added.

Hanifah also emphasised that Malaysia’s economic, social, and environmental related policies are not just reactions to global pressures but aligned with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and also Madani Economy framework.

She said Malaysia’s 12th Malaysia Plan and its mid-term review highlight the government’s proactive steps in tackling economic, social, and environmental challenges. “Our unwavering goal is to leave no one behind,” she said.

Hanifah stressed the need to drive sustainable economic growth that involves attracting foreign investments, empowering SMEs, and tapping into emerging sectors such as the digital economy.

In parallel, she said, the government is addressing the cost of living by managing inflation, rationalising subsidies and improving the efficiency of public services.

“A nation’s prosperity is reflected in its people’s quality of life, and we are committed to this,” Hanifah said.

Job creation is another pillar, Hanifah added.

“We are focusing on education, skills training, and supporting high-growth industries to generate meaningful, high-paying jobs that prepare our workforce for the future,” she said, adding that growth alone is insufficient.

“To achieve true sustainability, we must undergo transformative structural reforms. These reforms, which touch the heart of our economic framework, are aimed at increasing efficiency, boosting competitiveness, and promoting inclusivity,” said Hanifah.