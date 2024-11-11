Malaysia to underscore commitment to sustainable palm oil practices at COP29

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) will lead pivotal conversations on sustainability at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, hosting a dedicated Malaysian Palm Oil Day at the Malaysia Pavilion on Friday.

The event will underscore Malaysia’s commitment to sustainable palm oil practices and its role as a global leader in producing Certified Sustainable Palm Oil (CSPO), a crucial step towards fulfilling the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

At COP29, MPOC aims to advance its global mission of promoting CSPO as an essential solution to meet rising demands for food security while prioritising environmental preservation.

In line with Malaysia’s strategic goals, MPOC’s participation reflects an unwavering commitment to environmentally and socially responsible palm oil production, building an industry model that balances growth with the urgent need for climate action.

MPOC CEO Belvinder Sron said the council’s presence at COP29 highlights Malaysia’s position as a trailblazer of sustainable palm oil production. “Through strategic partnerships and steadfast dedication to responsible practices, we aim to set a global benchmark for environmental stewardship and economic resilience, showing the world that sustainable palm oil can meet both ecological and societal needs.”

As COP29 convenes global leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts, MPOC will spearhead critical dialogues on Just Transition, Circular Economy, and Food Security, positioning Malaysia as an innovator in responsible agriculture and climate action.

This is a landmark opportunity to demonstrate Malaysia’s progress and the Malaysian palm oil industry’s forward-thinking approach, reinforcing its pledge to meet global palm oil demand responsibly and sustainably.

By fostering global awareness of Malaysia’s pioneering efforts, MPOC aims to amplify the industry’s achievements and transformations towards a more sustainable future for palm oil.