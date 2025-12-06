MARii, Petronas collaborate to bring ADaPTIV to automotive industry

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) project management and technical services commercialisation arm Petronas Global Technical Solutions Sdn Bhd (PGTSSB), have established a strategic collaboration aimed at revolutionising vehicle maintenance through advanced technology.

The collaboration focuses on harnessing the energy company’s Advanced Diagnostic and Prognostic Technology (ADaPT), a predictive analytics technology developed to optimise assets’ structural performance for the energy sector and applying it to the automotive industry under the ADaPTiV initiative.

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between MARii and PGTSSB, witnessed by Investment, Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong.

Leveraging ADaPT, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things, and big data analytics, ADaPTiV is poised to deliver intelligent, real-time predictive maintenance for vehicle components. This innovative technology is set to improve vehicle reliability, enhance safety, prolong component lifespan and offer significant cost savings by optimising maintenance schedules.

ADaPTiV features powerful AI-powered predictive analysis that forecasts potential component failures and suggests necessary actions before breakdowns occur.

Through IoT integration, the system collects real-time data from vehicle components, enabling condition-based maintenance that is both timely and effective.

With big data analytics, actionable insights are generated to improve vehicle operational efficiency and support

smarter driving behaviour.

The initiative not only responds to the technological needs of the automotive sector but also aligns with Malaysia’s national strategic goals.

ADaPTiV supports the development of next-generation vehicles and mobility-as-a-service under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) and the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020), reinforcing the nation’s commitment to smart mobility and sustainable transport.

MARii CEO Azrul Reza Aziz said the strategic partnership with Petronas is a landmark moment for MARii and the future of mobility in Malaysia.

“ADaPTiV represents a powerful convergence of MARii’s automotive expertise and Petronas’ world-class predictive analytics, enabling us to build a more intelligent and reliable vehicle ecosystem. This initiative is a direct embodiment of our commitment to fostering local innovation and achieving the ambitious goals outlined in NIMP 2030 and NAP 2020.”

Petronas senior general manager of group technical solutions, projects, technology and health, safety, security and environment Mazri Mohd Ali said Petronas is excited to partner with MARii to introduce ADaPT into the automotive sector through ADaPTiV.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to technical and engineering excellence, as we adapt and extend our solutions to new industries. We believe that ADaPTiV will deliver significant value by enhancing vehicle reliability, safety, and operational efficiency, driving cost savings and contributing to a more sustainable transportation landscape in Malaysia,” he added.

As part of the collaboration, MARii and Petronas unveiled the first functional prototype of ADaPTiV at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025. The prototype was showcased at the MARii Pavilion, where technical experts provided insights into the technology and answered questions from attendees.

The ADaPTiV initiative is expected to deliver enhanced vehicle safety through proactive maintenance, extend component lifespan by enabling predictive and condition-based actions, and reduce unexpected downtime, resulting in significant cost savings for users.

Beyond the automotive industry, ADaPTiV has the potential to transform multiple sectors by offering predictive maintenance solutions that improve operational efficiency and drive sustainability.