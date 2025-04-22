Mavcom reports increase in number of complaints in second half of 2024

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Aviation Commission’s (Mavcom) 17th Bi-Annual Consumer Report saw a rise in complaints received in the second half of 2024 (H2’24) as it continued efforts to bolster consumer protection while monitoring airline and airport service levels.

From July to December 2024, Mavcom received 2,613 complaints, a 34% increase compared to 1,948 complaints in the corresponding period in 2023 (H2’23). Of the total, 2,581 complaints (99%) were on airlines, while the remaining 32 complaints (1%) involved airport services. The grievances were predominantly centered around flight cancellations, delays and rescheduling, which collectively comprised 53% of the total.

Malaysia Airlines accounted for the highest number of complaints at 921, followed by AirAsia with 611 and Batik Air with 437. For every one million passengers carried, Firefly received the highest number of registered complaints with 256 complaints, followed by Malaysia Airlines with 142 complaints, and Batik Air with 111 complaints.

Among airports, KL International Airport Terminal 1 recorded the highest number of complaints with 13 cases, followed by KL International Airport Terminal 2 with six complaints - the majority of these primarily involved airport facilities.

In terms of complaint resolution by domestic airlines, AirAsia, AirAsia X, Batik Air, Firefly, Malaysia Airlines, and MASwings successfully met the 90% resolution target for closing complaints within 30 days. In contrast, foreign airlines reported a resolution rate of 54%, highlighting there were still areas for improvement to ensure higher consumer satisfaction. Additionally, 32 grievances involving airports were resolved within the 30-day timeframe, reflecting continued efforts to address consumer issues promptly.

Notably, 99% of all complaints received by Mavcom were successfully resolved, with 37% of these cases resulting in airlines reversing their initial decisions in favour of consumers.

In a statement yesterday, Mavcom said it continued to monitor airline operational performance based on key metrics, including on-time performance (OTP), which requires at least 85% of flights to depart within 15 minutes of the scheduled time of departure each month.

In H2’24, AirAsia, AirAsia X, Batik Air, and Malaysia Airlines did not meet the 85% OTP target for international flights. For domestic routes, Malaysia Airlines achieved the OTP targets from October to December 2024, while AirAsia X met its target from August to November 2024. However, it is noted that other airlines did not reach the 85% OTP benchmark during this period.

The performance of Malaysia’s airports is observed by Mavcom through the Airports Quality of Service (QoS) Framework, which comprises 28 service quality elements grouped under four service quality categories, including passenger comfort and facilities, passenger and baggage flows, operator equipment and staff facilities, and queuing times. The performance of Malaysia’s airports under this framework is anchored on four key measurement mechanisms. These include independent inspections at airports, passenger surveys, data provided by airport operators regarding specific performance assessment indicators, and the availability of equipment and operator. This information allows Mavcom to determine whether the established targets are being met.

“As air travel continues to rebound, it is crucial that the industry not only meets growing demand but also upholds the rights of consumers. The enhancements to the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 and our monitoring efforts are designed to ensure consumers are better protected and informed,” said Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim.

He added, “We urge all aviation players to place consumer needs at the forefront, particularly in resolving complaints effectively. Our survey findings indicate a positive trend in consumer awareness of their rights and improvement in the resolution efforts by Malaysian carriers.

“However, there is always room for more improvement. Continued collective effort by the aviation industry is necessary to further elevate consumer knowledge and protection. Mavcom remains committed to further enhancing public education and outreach efforts to ensure that consumers are well informed and empowered throughout their air travel experience.”