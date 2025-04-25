Need for nature-based strategies to curb flood risks

PETALING JAYA: Despite years of government investment and major infrastructure projects aimed at reducing flood risks, many areas in Malaysia – especially flood-prone zones like Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam – continue to experience recurring flood disasters.

According to environmental experts, the core issue is not a lack of action but rather the absence of adaptive, integrated, and nature-based strategies that address both present-day challenges and future climate scenarios.

Universiti Malaysia Kelantan Environmental Science and Water Resources Assoc Prof Dr Mohamad Faiz Mohd Amin said while substantial infrastructure investments have been made, the growing complexity of urban hydrology and shifting climate patterns call for more than traditional solutions.

“The infrastructure may have been sufficient for past conditions, but it’s no longer adequate. Our approach must evolve to meet today’s realities.”

He said Malaysia’s current flood mitigation systems still rely heavily on engineered or “hard” solutions such as drains and barriers. These, he argued, must be complemented by catchment-wide planning, nature-based methods, and regulatory reforms.

“Maintenance of drainage systems, consistent land-use regulation, and cross-agency coordination are areas we must strengthen.

“By aligning engineering with ecosystem-based planning, we can create resilience, not just temporary protection,” he said.

Mohamad Faiz emphasised the importance of treating rivers as living systems.

He warned that overdevelopment, channelisation and the narrowing of floodplains – without integrated planning – have stripped rivers of their natural flood-buffering capabilities.

“Sustainable river management includes preserving riparian zones, maintaining sediment balance, and ensuring upstream-downstream coordination.

“With careful resource planning, rivers can become assets rather than liabilities,” he said.

Although climate change is acknowledged in national planning documents, he pointed out that implementation at ground level remains slow and inconsistent.

“It’s promising to see climate change reflected in policy, but we need to go further, updating flood models with climate-adjusted rainfall data and embedding adaptation indicators into infrastructure designs.”

He also warned that unchecked urban expansion without proper environmental assessments could exacerbate the risks of both floods and landslides.

“We must incorporate hydrological and soil data into development plans.

“Understanding slope stability, drainage patterns, and soil permeability is essential before approving construction.”

Mohamad Faiz recommended adopting Integrated Flood Risk Management, which combines engineering, ecological, and social strategies.

This includes using advanced 2D flood modelling tools such as HEC-RAS or Mike Flood, along with climate projections and future land-use scenarios.

“Countries like Japan and the Netherlands have demonstrated how subsurface reservoirs and water-sensitive urban design can effectively manage floods – approaches Malaysia can adapt to suit our needs.”

He suggested that Malaysia should invest in future-proof urban planning, restore natural buffers such as wetlands and forests, and promote community-based water stewardship.

“Climate resilience must be built into education, development guidelines and budgeting.”

Universiti Malaysia Kelantan Faculty of Earth Science lecturer Aweng Eh Rak echoed these sentiments, stating that Malaysia’s flood strategies must move beyond physical infrastructure to include ecological restoration and stronger community involvement.

“One key reason floods persist is that current events often exceed the capacity of our control structures.”

He added that widespread land-use changes – including increased impervious surfaces and the destruction of natural flood retention zones – have significantly undermined Malaysia’s ability to manage excess water naturally.

“We don’t have adequate regulations on ground elevation for individual housing, and there are no laws to protect natural flood-prone areas,” he said.

Aweng stressed that river management and natural resource planning are crucial in determining flood severity, yet these remain poorly integrated into national flood policies.

He also highlighted the need for greater community participation. While initiatives like River Watch and “Sayang Hutan” have been introduced, many have struggled due to inconsistent support and coordination.