IT’s no surprise that Malaysia has overtaken Thailand as the most-visited country in ASEAN for 2024, recording an impressive 38 million foreign tourist arrivals.

Renowned for its rich cultural diversity, stunning natural landscapes, vibrant architecture, and world-famous cuisine, Malaysia continues to draw travelers from all over the globe.

Recently, a British tourist shared his admiration for the country on TikTok — particularly its capital city, Kuala Lumpur.

In a video posted by @bradleyshow, the tourist praised KL’s urban planning and its surprising integration of green spaces within a bustling metropolis.

“I am fascinated by Malaysia, I really am. It’s in the heart of Southeast Asia, surrounded by poverty, yet it’s highly functional and beautiful,” he said.

“It’s a country — or at least a city — that clearly planned ahead and planned really well. You walk five minutes and suddenly you’re surrounded by greenery, even in a big city.”

He added, “You can’t say that about London. It’s really nice — wow.”

The video sparked a wave of reactions from Malaysian netizens. Many warmly welcomed him, while others shared mixed views on his comment about KL being “well-planned.”

“Welcome to Malaysia, brother. I must say that all these infrastructures you see today are the result of solid work by previous ministers. They managed to combat poverty and transform Malaysia,” wrote @tkayyyyyyyyyyy.

Another user, SirPrize, chimed in with a more critical take: “KL is a well-planned city? Personally, I don’t agree — maybe yes, if compared to our neighbours... except Singapore.”