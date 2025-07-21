Mavcom’s regulatory functions to transition to CAAM from Aug 1

PETALING JAYA: The regulatory functions of the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) will officially be transferred to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) effective Aug 1, as part of the government’s ongoing aviation sector rationalisation plan.

This transition, announced by the transport minister on June 23, follows the enactment of the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Dissolution) Act 2024 [Act 856], which provides the legal framework for Mavcom’s dissolution and the consolidation of its responsibilities under CAAM.

In a statement, Mavcom said CAAM will assume full regulatory authority over the country’s civil aviation sector, taking on a broad range of functions including licensing, allocation of air traffic rights, airport development, rural air services, economic regulation, competition matters and general industry oversight.

CAAM will also manage digital platforms such as AeroFile and AeroLicence, which handle overflight and landing permits, as well as licensing applications.

Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said the priority during this transition is to ensure minimal disruption to stakeholders and the public, while maintaining the momentum of Malaysia’s aviation sector.

He expressed appreciation to all past and present commission and committee members, as well as Mavcom staff, for their dedication and professionalism in upholding integrity and impartiality. Their efforts, he said, have significantly shaped aviation policy, protected consumer rights and supported industry growth.

“I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our stakeholders for their trust, support and collaboration throughout the years. As we prepare to close this chapter, we do so with immense pride in the legacy we leave behind, and full confidence in CAAM’s leadership in the journey ahead,” he added.

Mavcom affirmed it will continue to carry out its duties and responsibilities until the official transition date.