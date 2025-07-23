AGC opposes Ilham Tower’s judicial review bid against MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has objected to Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd’s application for leave to initiate a judicial review against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the seizure of Menara Ilham.

Senior Federal Counsel Nurhafizza Azizan informed the High Court of the objection during today’s proceedings before Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh.

The court directed both parties to file written submissions by Aug 13, with any replies to be submitted by Aug 20. The hearing is set for Sept 18.

Ilham Tower was represented by counsel Datuk Dr Gurdial Singh Nijar. It filed the ex-parte application through Messrs Raj & Sach on June 23.

Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, widow of former finance minister the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, is listed as one of the company’s directors.

The other respondents named were MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki; senior officer Mohd Razi Rahhim @ Rahim; deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ahmad Akram Gharib; the Public Prosecutor; Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim; and the Government of Malaysia.

The company is seeking a declaration that the seizure order or notice issued by the second respondent (Ahmad Akram), on June 4, 2025, under Section 51(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, in relation to the seizure of Menara Ilham at Jalan Binjai, is unlawful and therefore null and void.

It is also seeking a certiorari order to quash the seizure notice along with all related decisions or actions.

In addition, a mandamus order is sought to compel the second respondent, or any officer, employee, agent, or person authorised by him, to cancel the said notice.

The applicant further seeks a court order to stay the enforcement of the seizure notice and all related decisions or actions pending disposal of the judicial review leave application, as well as damages and costs. - Bernama