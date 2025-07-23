No rise in power bills for most homes, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that there is no increase in electricity bills for the majority of domestic users in Peninsular Malaysia following the electricity tariff restructuring that came into effect this month.

In fact, he said that 85 per cent of domestic users will be enjoying reductions in their electricity bills, up to 14 per cent for July this year compared to the first half of the year (for the same level of usage).

“It’s nothing like the false claims being spread out there. The tariff may have changed, but due to lower fuel generation costs, electricity bills are lower.

“So, wait until the end of the month to check your own bill. If you want to complain, complain then,” he said in his special announcement for Malaysians streamed live on national televisions and social media platforms today. - Bernama