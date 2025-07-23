Male makeup artist fined RM4,900 for offering sexual services

PETALING JAYA: A male makeup artist was fined RM4,900 by the Terengganu Syariah High Court today for offering massage and sexual services to male clients nine months ago.

Syariah judge Kamalruazmi Ismail handed down the sentence after the accused, Muhammad Haikal Izzuan Adun, 20, from Ketereh, Kelantan, pleaded guilty when the charges were read out, reported Kosmo.

According to the charges, the accused was alleged to have encouraged people to commit immoral acts by offering massage and sexual services through the MiChat application.

Based on the case facts, intelligence led to a raid at a homestay where the accused was found with a man believed to be his client at 11.30pm on October 2, 2024.

When arrested, he was found wearing a headscarf, shirtless with only a batik sarong, and wearing makeup.

Muhammad Haikal Izzuan was charged under Section 42 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) (Terengganu) Enactment 2001, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment up to two years, or both if convicted.

The accused, who has been cared for by his grandmother since childhood, apologised in his plea and promised not to repeat such acts.

“Don’t jail me. If I do it again, arrest me. Give me a chance to change,“ he was quoted a saying.