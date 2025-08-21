Maxis posts higher net profit of RM398m in second quarter

KUALA LUMPUR: Maxis Bhd posted a higher net profit of RM398 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q2’25), up 11.8% from RM356 million in the same quarter last year.

However, Malaysia’s leading integrated telco said its revenue edged down 0.9% to RM2.56 billion in the quarter under review from RM2.58 billion previously.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) remained healthy, rising 4.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM1.09 billion, supported by effective cost management.

Maxis said underlying service revenue remained stable, with growth in the consumer postpaid, home and enterprise segments.

The company registered service revenue of RM2.2 billion, flat y-o-y due to the ongoing impact of changes in commercial arrangements for its device protection programme, first announced in Q1’25.

In consumer mobile, service revenue fell 1.3% y-o-y, affected by the commercial arrangements and lower interconnect rates.

Nevertheless, mobile subscriptions rose 2.8% y-o-y, led by strong postpaid growth from enhanced data plans offering greater value.

Meanwhile, it said the prepaid segment remains focused on targeted offerings, most recently for travellers and cost-conscious consumers.

“The consumer home segment, which includes fibre broadband and home solar solutions, maintained steady momentum with service revenue up 1.2% y-o-y, in tandem with a 1.4% increase in total home connections.

“The enterprise business also sustained growth momentum, with service revenue rising a 1.5%, supported by higher mobile subscriptions alongside growth in fixed and solutions revenue,“ Maxis noted.

CEO Goh Seow Eng said the Q2 results demonstrated Maxis’ continued resilience, underpinned by disciplined operational excellence.

He said this includes driving greater efficiency and reliability through digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance and automate processes such as network optimisation.

“We maintain our full-year guidance for low single-digit service revenue growth and flat to low single-digit EBITDA growth, and will continue to invest strategically in our network and offerings to enhance our integrated capabilities and meet evolving customer needs.

“Reflecting our sound fundamentals and strong cashflow, we are declaring an interim dividend of four sen per share,“ he said in a statement today.

Looking ahead, Maxis expects competition in the telecommunications sector to remain intense.

The company said it will continue to enhance customer value through innovative connectivity solutions and highly reliable services across its nationwide network.

“We are committed to optimising operational efficiencies to ensure sustainable long-term growth.

“The five priority areas for Maxis in 2025 to maintain its position as the leading integrated telco in Malaysia remain unchanged: bundling and cross-selling to strengthen the consumer segment, expanding the enterprise business, building infrastructure and wholesale, digitalisation and AI adoption, and operational excellence,“ it added. – Bernama