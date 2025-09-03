Maybank, Byond Tech collaborate on succession planning solutions for SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian technology company Byond Tech Global Bhd, developer of the HR-tech platform MySyarikat, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) to launch business continuity and estate planning solutions tailored for small and medium enterprises.

Byond Tech founder and CEO Malik Hairuddin said the collaboration is Malaysia’s first integration of HR and estate planning aimed to address the gap in SME succession planning.

“Many business owners prioritise day-to-day operations but delay legacy and continuity planning, leaving companies exposed when unexpected events occur,” he told reporters after the MoU signing ceremony yesterday.

Malik highlighted that Malaysia’s workforce of about 15 million gives Byond Tech a large addressable market, with MySyarikat currently serving 180,000 active users. “We aim to grow MySyarikat’s user base to one million within the next two to three years, roughly 10% of the country’s workforce.”

He added that the collaboration supports Malaysia’s broader digitalisation and financial literacy goals, giving SMEs a more holistic ecosystem that covers the full business lifecycle – from recruitment to retirement, growth to succession.

“Both parties aim to support SMEs not just in managing teams, but in planning for long-term protection and continuity.

“This collaboration is about looking ahead, legacy and continuity shouldn’t be afterthoughts, and with Maybank, we’re giving business owners the tools to plan with clarity and confidence.”

Maybank Trustees Bhd CEO Nor Fazlina Mohd Ghouse said succession planning is a critical area that is often misunderstood or neglected, particularly among SMEs. “Without an effective succession plan, businesses may face considerable risk and instability when the unexpected happens.”

She said that as a leader in trusts and in conventional and Islamic estate planning, Maybank Trustees is breaking down the barriers to legacy solutions through the collaboration.

“Ultimately, we want to empower business owners to plan wisely and protect what they have worked so hard to build,” she added.

Launched in 2019, MySyarikat is a cloud-based human capital management platform that helps SMEs and mid-sized enterprises streamline HR processes – from recruitment, onboarding, and payroll, to e-claims, e-leave, training, and compliance.

Today, the platform supports over 27,000 businesses and 180,000 active users across Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia. Its clients span sectors including hospitality, retail, education and healthcare, with notable users such as Todak, Richiamo Coffee, UniKlinik and Bawal Exclusive.

With plans to expand regionally and move towards and initial public offering (IPO), Byond Tech is actively growing its ecosystem of partnerships, financial tools and value-added services around MySyarikat.

“We plan to go for an IPO in 2028 on the ACE Market. So, this collaboration is part of our strategic planning to get there,” Malik said.