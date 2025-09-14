MCE, Adayo sign MoU to collaborate on smart cockpit and smart driving solutions

PETALING JAYA: MCE Holdings Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Huizhou Foryou General Electronics Co Ltd (Adayo) to collaborate on the development, localisation, manufacturing and marketing of smart cockpit and smart driving solutions for automakers in Malaysia and across Asean.

The signing took place during the China-Malaysia Supply Chain Collaboration Programme in Hangzhou, China, co-organised by the Transportation Technology Division of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and Jetour Automobile Malaysia.