  1. Business

MCE, Adayo sign MoU to collaborate on smart cockpit and smart driving solutions

SunBiz
  • 2025-09-14 07:08 PM
Front row: Adayo sales director Wei Song (left) and MCE Group executive director Anne Goh exchange MoU, witnessed by Mida Transportation Technology Division director Noor Suziyanti Saad (back row, third from left) and Mida Shanghai vice-consul (investment) Por Yee Yun (back row, fifth from left). Others pictured are representatives from Jetour, Adayo and MCE.Front row: Adayo sales director Wei Song (left) and MCE Group executive director Anne Goh exchange MoU, witnessed by Mida Transportation Technology Division director Noor Suziyanti Saad (back row, third from left) and Mida Shanghai vice-consul (investment) Por Yee Yun (back row, fifth from left). Others pictured are representatives from Jetour, Adayo and MCE.

PETALING JAYA: MCE Holdings Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Huizhou Foryou General Electronics Co Ltd (Adayo) to collaborate on the development, localisation, manufacturing and marketing of smart cockpit and smart driving solutions for automakers in Malaysia and across Asean.

The signing took place during the China-Malaysia Supply Chain Collaboration Programme in Hangzhou, China, co-organised by the Transportation Technology Division of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and Jetour Automobile Malaysia.