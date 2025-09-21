MCMC’s Nadi drives e-commerce, expands reach of local businesses: Economist

KUALA LUMPUR: National Information Dissemination Centres (Nadi), an initiative by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), is seen as a strategic tool to empower entrepreneurs by driving e-commerce growth and enabling businesses to scale through wider market access, according to an economist.

Putra Business School Professor Dr Ahmed Razman Abdul Latiff said Nadi strengthens local communities by providing targeted training in essential digital skills, including digital marketing, online branding and social media engagement.

These capabilities, he explained, are crucial for entrepreneurs seeking to boost their market visibility, attract a broader customer base and compete effectively in the digital economy.

“Through Nadi, entrepreneurs gain access to workshops on e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and TikTok Shop, enabling them to market and sell their products beyond their local communities.

“The programme also encourages the adoption of digital tools such as ChatGPT and Canva AI to enhance digital marketing and streamline daily operations,” he told Bernama recently.

Ahmed Razman noted that Nadi would enhance digital literacy among micro, small and medium enterprises by offering practical training in key areas such as cybersecurity, digital marketing and data analytics, ultimately strengthening their competitiveness.

“Nadi guides MSMEs in embracing cashless transactions, streamlining operations and increasing participation in the digital economy. Improved digital literacy will enable MSMEs to scale more rapidly, innovate in products and services, and tap into global markets.

“As MSMEs form the backbone of Malaysia’s economy, enhanced digital capabilities can boost efficiency, increase business survival rates and significantly contribute to gross domestic product growth through higher productivity and export potential,” he said.

As of March 31, the initiative had trained 4,000 entrepreneurs – 3,390 of whom are women – and aims to equip more individuals with the skills to grow their businesses through platforms such as TikTok Shop and Shopee.

In a testament to its success, the Nadi Digital Inclusive Project was named the winner of the World Summit on the Information Society Award 2025 on July 7.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the award reflects international recognition of MCMC’s efforts to bridge the digital divide and enhance Internet accessibility for all Malaysians.

He urged MCMC to strengthen all 1,099 Nadi centres nationwide by expanding their capabilities, improving Internet speed and offering additional services such as e-health, to ensure greater public benefit.