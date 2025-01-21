MCW Tech, KAR Group team up to set up Ionpaint plant in Bahrain

PETALING JAYA: MCW Tech Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian pioneer in sustainable coatings technology, is partnering with Bahrain’s KAR Group to establish a state-of-the-art Ionpaint manufacturing facility.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Jan 9 in a ceremony witnessed by the Malaysian ambassador to Bahrain, Shazryll Zahiran.

The initiative aligns with Bahrain’s Vision 2030, which prioritises the reduction of carbon emissions and the adoption of environmentally friendly practices, as well as Malaysia’s National Industrial Master Plan 2030, which underscores advancing economic complexity, achieving net-zero emissions, and strengthening manufacturing capabilities for global competitiveness.

Together with KAR Group, MCW Tech is taking a monumental step towards a more sustainable future for the region by introducing Ionpaint, an ESG-compliant and ESG-sustainable product that embodies sustainability principles.

Recognised for innovation and environmental leadership, Ionpaint has received the Best Green Product & Technology Award from the Malaysia Green Building Council, an honour also endorsed by the World Green Building Council. It has also earned certifications from Japan Association of Ion Research and Application, Swiss SGS, China CMA, Hong Kong HKPC, and Singapore Green Label, underscoring its global environmental credentials.

“We are proud to partner with KAR Group to introduce our ESG-compliant Ionpaint products to the Middle Eastern market, supporting Bahrain’s environmental objectives and advancing sustainable development in the region,” said MCW Tech founder and chairman Mervyn Bey Kuang Seng.

He added that this collaboration with Dr Khalid Abdul Rahim, chairman of KAR Group, exemplifies the potential for Malaysian innovation to contribute to Bahrain’s Vision 2030 while fostering stronger economic ties between both nations.

“We hope this partnership inspires other Malaysian entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in Bahrain and across the Middle East,” he said.

The advanced Ionpaint facility will leverage cutting-edge IONTECH nanotechnology, developed using eco-friendly materials sourced from Germany, Japan, and Australia. By producing air-purifying coatings that eliminate harmful pollutants, the facility will enhance regional air quality while adhering to global standards for green manufacturing.