Measat secures IN-SPACe’s authorisation authorisation to provide satellite services in India

PETALING JAYA: Measat Global Bhd, Malaysia’s premier space technology solutions provider, has secured authorisation from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to offer satellite services in India through NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL).

With IN-SPACe’s authorisation, Measat is now able to offer space-based communications and broadcasting services in the Indian market, in line with requirements of the Indian Space Policy for foreign satellite operators.

To commemorate the appointment of NSIL as Measat’s local partner, a signing ceremony was held in Bengaluru with Measat represented by chief operating officer Yau Chyong Lim and NSIL by then chairman and managing director Radhakrishnan Durairaj.

NSIL, a government-owned company under India’s Department of Space, is a satellite owner and operator, providing services to users from government and private sectors. It also delivers other space-based products and services derived from the India Space Programme to global clients, besides fostering growth within India’s space industry.

Through NSIL, Measat offers satellite capacity to pay-TV operators and broadcasters in the Indian market, facilitating the distribution of over 600 TV channels and reaching over 11 million direct-to-home customers in India, as well as supports video content distribution across Asia, Australia, Africa and Southern Europe.

“Measat is honoured to receive authorisation from IN-SPACe to offer satellite services in India through NSIL. We have worked with NSIL in various capacities and are pleased to continue expanding and strengthening our collaboration with them. Their vast experience in India will be a key advantage for Measat in leveraging our capabilities and satellite fleet to support current and future client needs. Whether it is in broadcasting, bridging the rural communications gap, or other uses, we are confident that Measat’s portfolio of services has broad potential for application in this region in the coming years,” said Yau.

Radhakrishnan said that through the availability of Measat’s capacity, Indian broadcasters will be able to access one of the strongest satellite neighbourhoods in the Asia-Pacific to offer a wide range of content to a global audience.

“As a long-time partner of Measat, we hope these international collaborations will further contribute to achieving India’s national goals for the space industry besides helping local businesses in other sectors reach their growth targets,” he added.