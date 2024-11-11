11.11 Shopee Affiliates Gala 2024: Celebrating Excellence and Community

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 November 2024 – Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, hosted its third annual Shopee Singapore Affiliate event ahead of the highly-anticipated 11.11 sale.

This year’s gala-themed affair brought together a vibrant mix of affiliates, celebrities, and brands, to recognize the immense impact of the Shopee Affiliate Program, which now comprises over 100,000 affiliates.

Some key features of the Shopee Affiliate Program include:

1. Continued investment from Shopee and Brand Partners: Shopee is committed to empowering creators to focus on what they do best—crafting engaging content. Alongside brand partners, Shopee invests over S$30 million annually to support affiliates through coordinated product seedings and other initiatives, ensuring creators have the tools to generate fresh, compelling content.

2. Shopee Million Dollar Affiliate Club: Shopee has launched the Shopee Million Dollar Affiliate Club, awarding affiliates who have achieved more than a million dollars in sales. The program continues to provide lucrative earning potential for content creators, who can earn up to five-digit incomes, especially during sales events such as 11.11.

A Night of Glitz and Networking

The gala was nothing short of dazzling, with guests gracing the orange carpet in their finest attire. Notable personalities like Dawn Yeoh, Irene Ang, and Naomi Neo made bold fashion statements, adding to the glamour of the evening.

Beyond the aesthetics, the event was filled with exciting, hands-on experiences. The room buzzed with energy as guests engaged with top brands on the Shopee platform.

Our favourite electronic brands like Dreame, ECOVACS, Tineco and SharkNinja brought their latest range of home appliances for guests to try, while beauty brands like Medicube, Paula’s Choice Skincare, IEM Skincare and Alluora treated guests to a beauty buffet with an assortment of cult favourite skincare products. To top it off, Holistic Way educated guests on the importance of health supplements for their tailored concerns

All guests also had the chance to hear insights from the Shopee management team, as well as network with brand partners, talent agencies, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) to secure potential support and collaborations for future campaigns and events as part of the Shopee Affiliate Program.

Spotlighting Affiliate Achievements

The night’s highlight was the much-anticipated awards ceremony, honoring the remarkable achievements of Shopee Affiliates in 2024. Special recognition was given to affiliates who joined the Shopee Million Dollar Affiliate Club, for their exceptional gross merchandise value sales.

Chua Kel Jin, Director, Shopee Singapore, said: “Our affiliates are an essential part of our ecosystem. This gala is not just about recognizing their successes but also about celebrating the community we’ve built together.”

Looking Forward to 2025

While the event was a celebration of past achievements, it also offered a look into the future. Lim Wei, Head of Affiliates at Shopee Singapore, introduced Shopee Video, a new in-app feature set to launch in early 2025.

This platform will allow affiliates to share short-form product videos with Shopee’s extensive user base, further enhancing the shopping experience.

“We’re thrilled to give our affiliates a platform to showcase their creativity, and connect even more meaningfully with our user base,” he said.

A Growing Community

As the 11.11 sale continues, Shopee users can still look forward to exciting vouchers and product recommendations from Shopee Affiliates.

The Shopee Affiliate Program is Shopee’s exclusive in-house affiliate program that allows individuals and businesses to earn commissions on every successful order made through their affiliate links. Interested in being part of the Shopee Affiliate Program? Find out more here.